‘Squid Game’ Alarm Clock doll shoots pellets at you (video)

Talk about a deadly awakening.

‘Squid Game’ on Netflix has been picking up steam, along with its eerie, larger-than-life doll that’s gained a nationwide following and caused nightmares for some watchers.

Well, the giant ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll doesn’t just appear on the big screen. For $38 on Amazon, she can appear on your nightstand to wake you up in the morning.

Oh, and did we mention, she shoots pellets at you?

The ‘Squid Game’ Alarm Clock, just like the monstrosity of a doll, will have you shaking in your boots. So, it’s the perfect clock to prevent you from snoozing and rolling to the other side of the bed.

source nypost.com

video credit JeremyLynch TikTok