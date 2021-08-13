New provocative move by Turkey – The President of the Pan-Pontian Federation is being held in Constantinople

Turkey is once again provoking with its stance, as the Turkish authorities deny entry to the country to the president of the Pan-Pontian Federation of Greece, who is currently being held at the airport in Constantinople, while according to information he will be deported and forced to return to Greece.

According to a post by the Federation on Facebook, Mr. George Varythymiadis went to the neighboring country today to attend, as a representative of Pontian Hellenism, at tomorrow’s Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at Panagia Soumela Trebizond and was not allowed to enter the country while the other members of the mission were allowed to continue their journey.

“The President of the Pan-Pontian Federation of Greece, Mr. George Varythymiadis, is being held at the airport of Constantinople and he is not allowed to enter the country in order to attend, as a representative of Pontian Hellenism, at tomorrow’s Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at Panagia Soumela Trapezos! The other members of the mission were allowed to continue the journey, among them the President of Athens’ Journalist Union, Maria Antoniadou.

“Actions are been made to find a solution to the unacceptable and offensive problem created by the Turkish authorities”, the Federation wrote in its post.

