Nikos Hardalias suffered heart attack

Undersecretary of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias suffered an heart attack at noon.

According to the first information, he was taken to Agia Olga hospital, where two stents were surgically placed.



He will remain in the intensive care unit for three days, while he seems to have escaped the danger.

The same information states that Mr. Hardalias had suffered a heart attack in the past.

During the last ten days, Mr. Hardalias was in a lot of stress due to the fires, while he did not sleep enough during the same period.

For the last five or six days he felt chest pains, but did not go to the doctor.

Earlier today, he felt pain again and the instruction he received over the phone was to go to the hospital immediately.

