Six air assets are currently operating to bring the fire under control

A fire broke out in the Markati area in Keratea, Attica a few hours ago.

According to information from the Fire Brigade, the fire is burning in an inaccessible place and at this time a strong force is rushing to the spot.

38 firefighters, 2 ground units and 13 vehicles are trying to extinguish it while 4 aircraft and 2 helicopters operate on the scene as well.

The fire does not threaten a residential area.

