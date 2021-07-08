No quarantine for UK tourists returning from Greece from July 19

UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps confirmed, speaking in the House of Commons, that “from July 19, British citizens, who have been fully vaccinated through the British vaccination programme, will be able to return from their trips to England without quarantined”. According to Shapps, this will also apply to those returning from countries on the “alert list”, including Greece and other popular European destinations.

The Minister of Transport added that the quarantine obligation will be replaced by the obligation to perform a diagnostic test before the return flight and a molecular test on the second day after arrival in England. No further testing will be required on the eighth day after arrival. This measure enters into force 14 days after the completion of the vaccination programme.

Shapps stressed that, in the first phase, travellers will be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated through the Covid Pass provided by the NHS.

The Minister of Transport added that children under the age of 18 returning from countries on the “orange” list will not need to be isolated on their return or to have a coronavirus test on the 8th day.

