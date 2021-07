Greek champions Olympiakos defeated Neftci 1-0 in Azerbaijan in the second leg of their round 2 qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League and with a 2-0 aggregate (1-0 in Greece) advanced to the next round. Giorgos Masouras scored the winning goal in the 15th minute. The Reds will play against the winner of the match between Mura and Ludogorets (currently underway) in the 3rd Rnd CL qualifiers.