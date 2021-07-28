Shipowner Laskaridis to donate third vessel to the Hellenic Navy

Shipowner and retired Vice Admiral of the Hellenic Navy, Panagiotis Laskaridis announced his intention to donate a third General Support vessel to the Navy in a meeting with the Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos. The Ministry of Defence released the following statement on the issue:

“During a meeting he had with the Minister of National Defence, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, today Wednesday 28 July 2021, the President of the “Aikaterini Laskaridis” Foundation, shipowner and Vice Admiral Mr. Panagiotis Laskaridis announced his intention to donate to the Navy an additional General Support Ship. Also present at the meeting were the Deputy Minister of National Defense Alkiviadis Stefanis and the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDG) Konstantinos Floros.

The ship in question “PSV WILSON ATLANTIC” is currently chartered in a port of Denmark and has similar capabilities to the “ATLAS I” and “IRAKLIS”. Its arrival in Greece is planned after the completion of certification procedures.

The kind donation of the third in a row PGY by Mr. Panagiotis Laskaridis will significantly upgrade the operational capabilities and the support of the missions of the Navy”.

