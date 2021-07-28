EU signs deal for monoclonal antibody therapy

The European Union has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19, it said on Wednesday.

The contract has been signed by 16 of the 27 EU states. The drug, which is being assessed by the EU medicines regulator and is not authorised yet, can be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who do not require supplemental oxygen, the Commission said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Louise Heavens).

source news.trust.org

