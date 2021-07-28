Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 34 times and engage in dogfights with Greek planes

The Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace today on multiple occasions with seven Turkish aircraft, six F-16 fighters, and an ATR helicopter flying over the Aegean archipelago, committing 34 violations.

The violations were all committed by Turkish F-16 fighters, two of which were armed.

In three cases, the violations of the national airspace turned into dog fights with the Greek aircraft that scrambled to intercept the aggressor planes.

The Turkish aircraft flew in the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean and proceeded with four infringements of the air traffic rules in the Athens FIR.

According to Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

also read

Muslim cleric dies after one of his wives cuts off his genitals

Vaccinated travellers entering the UK from EU and USA will not be quarantined