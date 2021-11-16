Olympiakos in talks with Napoli’s Manolas

The Reds are trying to pressure Manolas to sway the Napoli administration to release him

Greek international footballer Kostas Manolas is in talks with Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus, according to a report by Italian Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian news outlet reports that “Olympiakos has started contacts again for Manolas with the aim of convincing the owner of Napoli, his current club and the chairman De Laurentiis”. Of course for the experienced international defender, the outcome is linked to Semedo again, Olympiakos’s centre-back.

If the Portuguese defender finally stays with the Reds, Manolas’s return to Greece will become more complicated regardless of whether Napoli is swayed to let him go. Manolas has 6 appearances this year with Napoli while he was sidelined by injury.

