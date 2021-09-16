European coaching legend Dusan Ivkovic has passed away at 78

One of the legends of European basketball, coach Dusan Ivkovic has died at the age of 78. The news was announced by the Serbian Basketball Federation on social media.

Ivkovic had been hospitalized for the last few days in the intensive care unit of Belgrade and this morning his heart failed him.

Dusan Ivkovic had been experiencing some heart problems in recent years but has recently developed a lung disease.

He served as head coach of the senior Serbian national basketball team from 2008 to 2013, and of the senior Yugoslavian national basketball team, from 1987 to 1995.

In 2008, he was named one of the 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors. He was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also named a EuroLeague Basketball Legend in 2017.

Ivkovic had coached twelve basketball clubs in his career including Partizan, Aris Thessaloniki, Radnički Belgrade, Šibenka, Vojvodina, PAOK Thessaloniki, Panionios, Olympiacos, AEK, CSKA Moscow, Dynamo Moscow, and Anadolu Efes.