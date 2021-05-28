Open air theatres open today in Greece under rules

Open-air theatres will open today, as the gradual relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown measures in Greece continues. The aim is to restore normalcy as much as possible in light of the summer season. The infectious committee is scheduled to meet later today to examine all the data and take decisions on how to proceed.

The opening of the theatres will take effect under specific conditions like wearing masks, complying with distances, and 50% capacity. The opening of the gyms is scheduled to follow on Monday, May 31st, while in the “program” from the beginning of June is the resumption of wedding receptions and baptisms with a maximum of 100 people, which, however, have caused many reactions.

For open theatres:

-The spaces should be designed to host only seated spectators

-Capacity may not exceed 50%

-There should be a vacancy per two seats.

-People who have not come together should not be placed in empty spaces with each other

-No breaks are allowed during the events, in order to avoid overcrowding and save time for disinfection and cleaning of the area. Also, the gathering of the public is not allowed in any part of the space as well as the access of the public to the dressing rooms

-The canteen/bar operation is allowed before and during the events in order not to create overcrowding and the spectators can be directed to it at different times during their stay

However, according to what has become known about gyms, the following applies:

-two mandatory self-tests for each employee per week

-one athlete per 10 sq.m.

-open windows

-closed air conditioning and closed locker rooms