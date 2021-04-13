Pentagon confirms that New leaked Video is part of UFO investigation (video)

Multiple destroyers were swarmed by mysterious “UAVs” off California over numerous nights – The video is authentic, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed!

Striking footage, leaked to a documentary filmmaker named Jeremy Corbell, appears to show unidentified objects swarming above a US Navy warship — and the Pentagon says the videos are authentic.

“I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel,” Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough told Futurism.

Here’s Corbell’s video:

The US Navy photographed and filmed “pyramid” shaped UFOs and “spherical” advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footage. Please visit my Instagram and https://t.co/5JMYxoo9sI to read all the details that I can share at this time. pic.twitter.com/58CXZ1ljAF — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

The short clip, seemingly shot with some form of night vision equipment, appears to show objects that are triangular or pyramidal in shape hovering high over the deck of a Navy destroyer.

“This was taken on deployment from the USS Russell,” Corbell told Mystery Wire earlier this week. “It shows what they described as vehicles. And they made a great distinction. They made sure in this classified briefing, they made a great distinction that this is not something that we own either a black project, this is not something of a foreign military, that these were behaving in ways that we did not expect. And that they were you know shaped non aerodynamically. Like pyramids, these are flying pyramids!”

