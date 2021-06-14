PM Mitsotakis at NATO Summit: Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean

“Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters, attending the NATO Summit in Brussels Monday. The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 2 pm (local time) and end at 5 pm, will be attended by US President Joe Biden, for the first time since his election.

“Greece is coming to invest increased resources in its armaments capabilities so that it is even more consistent in its allied obligations,” Mitsotakis said.

Before the start of the Summit, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet at the NATO building with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, and immediately afterward with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

At 5:05 pm, immediately after the completion of the Summit which will last only three hours, the PM is scheduled to have a private meeting with the President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan with their 4-member teams from both sides attending.

