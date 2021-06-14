EU COVID Digital Regulation approved

The Presidents of the three EU institutions, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission, attended the formal signing ceremony of the EU COVID Digital Regulation, marking the end of the legislative process.

On this occasion, Presidents David-Maria Sassol and Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa said: “The EU digital COVID is a symbol of what Europe stands for. For a Europe that does not get carried away when tested. A Europe that unites and grows when faced with challenges. “The Union has shown us once again that we work better when we work together.”

