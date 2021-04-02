PM Mitsotakis: Covid-19 strict restrictions could return if phenomena of overcrowding are observed

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 2, 2021

The PM is laying down the measures to battle the pandemic

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis clarified in Parliament that the possibility of reinforcing Covid-19 restrictions was on the table if there were phenomena of crowding in the coming days.

During a scheduled debate in the Greek speech on the management of the pandemic, Mitsotakis laid out the new mix of measures and the new strategy for dealing with the Covid-19, which as he explained consisted of self-tests and vaccines, while he also held the European Commission accountable for failing to deliver the vaccines on time.

