Video of Turkish coast guard harassing Greek patrol boat

A Turkish patrol boat entered Greek territorial waters and harassed a Greek coast guard vessel in the sea area northeast of Lesvos, on Friday morning. The provocative incident was recorded on video.

In a second incident in the same sea area, in the early morning hours, a dinghy with foreign passengers escorted by the Turkish coastguard attempted to enter Greek territorial waters. The sea vessel was detected by an Offshore Ship of the Greek Coast Guard.

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Port authorities, “repeated attempts were made by the Greek Coast Guard to communicate with the Turkish coast, in order to collect those onboard the dinghy, but to no avail. The boat with the foreigners did not enter the Greek territorial waters at all and its passengers were finally collected by another Turkish coastguard, while the first one had already left the said sea area”.