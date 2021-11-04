PM Mitsotakis: Significant outbreak of cases among the unvaccinated

“We are talking, therefore, about a multi-level, a coherent program that leads Greece in the new era with goals and schedules”

With the course of the pandemic in our country, the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, began his introductory speech at the cabinet meeting, which met on Thursday morning via teleconference.

The Prime Minister noted that there is an outbreak of cases, but this is among those who have not been vaccinated, while he noted that there is a great deal of pressure on the National Health System in Northern Greece.

“But there is another side to the reality: that in the last three days alone, more than 60,000 new appointments for first vaccinations have been made and the flow for the third booster dose is steady, about 30,000 appointments a day”, he said.

At the same time, he stressed that in the face of fear and easy criticism, there is another Greece, which responds to the call of reason, responds to the policy of persuasion.

Then Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the main topic of discussion in the current cabinet and concerns the reforms for the environment and the energy orientation of the country towards renewable energy sources.

“First and foremost, the climate law, which the country is acquiring for the first time. The new framework for the production and storage of electricity from clean sources, with an emphasis on offshore wind farms. Third, the transformation of the hydrocarbon management authority. And of course the national plan of circular economy for the four years 2021-2025”, said the Prime Minister.

He noted: “We are talking, therefore, about a multi-level, a coherent program that leads Greece in the new era with goals and schedules. In a development which on the one hand will offer clean and cheap energy but at the same time will offer many, good new jobs and a better quality of life to the citizens”.