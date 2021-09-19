Police brutality – Elderly woman knocked over, pepper-spayed in Australia (warning: disturbing video)

Australia has imposed some of the most draconian lockdown measures in the world

An elderly woman was violently shoved to the ground and sprayed with pepper by two policemen during the Melbourne anti-lockdown protest.

The woman was pushed over by the two officers before one of them sprayed directly on her face as she lay defenceless on the road trying to shield her eyes.

The Australian public was divided over the disturbing photos and video of the scene, some were outraged at heavy-handed police tactics, while others felt she deserved it for breaking public health orders.

Many anti-lockdown demonstrators took to the streets in Melbourne on Saturday, sparking violent confrontations with police that resulted in 235 arrests and 10 injured officers.

According to some sources, the elderly lady suffered a broken hip, burns to her eyes and face, fractured wrist, concussion and cut to the back of her head.

Australia has imposed some of the most draconian lockdown measures in the world, while the government has also prepared Covid-19 camps for those who are deemed to disagree with the vaccination program.

with info from dailymail.co.uk