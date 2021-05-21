Pontefract pub closed in December celebrates delayed Christmas

Staff and customers at a West Yorkshire pub are marking reopening by celebrating Christmas five months late.
The Green Dragon in Pontefract put up decorations in December, but tier 3 rules forced the venue to remain closed, with tinsel left on the walls.
The pub did not reopen at the first easing of restrictions in April, so regulars were met with baubles and Christmas songs on Monday.
There is a free drink for customers wearing a Christmas jumper on Friday.
The weekend will see both a Christmas party and a repeat of New Year’s Eve, complete with a countdown to midnight and a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.
