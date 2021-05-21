VW CEO Diess criticizes hydrogen cars for the climate: “Please listen to the science!”

Diess, who has become one of the most vocal automotive frontmen in the industry in support of electrification

Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess is voicing his distaste for using hydrogen to solve global climate issues. “Please listen to the science,” Diess said in a Tweet.

Citing a report from German media outlet Handelsblatt, Diess said that hydrogen-powered vehicles have been proven not to be as environmentally conscious as they once were thought to be. Instead, Diess suggests that companies should focus on electrification, a narrative that many companies under the Volkswagen AG umbrella have announced they are joining. The most recent being Italian carmaker Lamborghini, which Volkswagen AG owns.

Diess said:

“The hydrogen car is proven NOT to be the solution. Electrification has established itself in traffic. Sham debates are a waste of time. Please listen to the science!”

See Also:

Pontefract pub closed in December celebrates delayed Christmas

A video message on the occasion of the Greek Genocide Remembrance Day by Armenians around the world (videos-photos)

The Handelsblatt report that Diess cited shows that a new study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has concluded that hydrogen cars are not the way to achieve climate neutrality. Instead, scientists who performed the study indicate that battery electric cars (BEVs) are more sustainable and can be a more environmentally-conscious option for those who are concerned about their car’s emissions.

Read more: Teslarati