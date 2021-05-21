A video message on the occasion of the Greek Genocide Remembrance Day by Armenians around the world (videos-photos)

Artsakhi Armenians in Stepanakert illuminated their town hall with the Greek flag

The bond between Armenians and Greeks goes back many decades and runs deep in the psyche of both nations.

Many Armenians found refuge in Greece during and after the Armenian Genocide by Turkey in the beginning of the 20th century.

The fact that the Greeks of Asia Minor and of Pontus, in what is now northern Turkey, experienced the same ordeal in the hands Kemal Ataturk’s army made this bond stronger.

So, when Greece was honouring the victims of the Asia Minor Greeks’ genocide two days ago on May 19th, Artsakhi Armenians in Stepanakert did the same illuminating their town hall with the Greek flag.

They also produced a small video commemorating the Greek Genocide.

1/2 Artsakhi Armenians in #Stepanakert honors the memory of the victims of #GreekGenocide pic.twitter.com/V9Z7SwftUW — Re:public of Artsakh (@artsakheng) May 19, 2021

2/2 Artsakhi Armenians in #Stepanakert honors the memory of the victims of #GreekGenocide pic.twitter.com/VoHW3TTCQd — Re:public of Artsakh (@artsakheng) May 19, 2021

Video message on the occasion of the #GreekGenocide Remembrance Day by Armenians around the world. pic.twitter.com/uxqxPLfpQe — Re:public of Artsakh (@artsakheng) May 19, 2021

