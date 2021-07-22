Premier League club Everton suspend international player over alleged child sex offences

His wife has left the marital home

Everton football club has suspended a first-team player, whose identity has not been revealed, pending a police investigation, following his arrest on suspicion of child sex offences.

The Premier League club released a statement on Tuesday without providing any further details about the case.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time,” Everton added in a statement on its website.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries.”

The player’s wife has reportedly left the marital home after the arrest of her husband.

