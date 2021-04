After 73 years of living with the man who supported her more than anyone else, Elizabeth of England says the last goodbye to her beloved Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip, who passed away a few days ago at the age of 99, is currently under draconian security measures and with strict restrictions, immersing the United Kingdom in mourning.

After 73 years of living with the man who supported her more than anyone else, Elizabeth of England says the last goodbye to her beloved Philip.



At her side are the few guests invited to the ceremony, the children and grandchildren of the royal husband.