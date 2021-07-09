Record exports for Greece in first 5 months of 2021

Greek exports in the first five months of 2021 recorded a significant increase of € 3 billion, a change almost equal to the decrease recorded in the whole of 2020 (ie € 3.1 billion). In fact, the performance of the first five months of 2021 is a record for Greek exports.

More specifically, the upward trend of exports continued in May 2021, as according to the provisional data announced yesterday 09.07.2021 by the Hellenic Statistical Authority and processed by the Institute of Export Research and Studies (IEES) of SEV, the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, Greek exports increased by € 1,089.7 million, ie 51.1% and amounted to € 3,224.0 million compared to € 2,134.3 million in May 2020.

Imports recorded a similar course as from € 3,297.2 million last year amounted to € 4,897.8 million this year with their increase to € 1,600.6 million, ie 48.5%. The trade balance recorded a deficit of € 1,673.8 million, increased by € 510.9 million, ie 43.9% compared to May 2020.

The country’s trade in goods presents a positive picture even if we exclude petroleum products, as from € 1,756.8 million in May 2020, they amounted to € 2,221.7 in May 2021 with an increase of 26.5%, ie € 464.9 million.

Imports recorded a similar path, which increased by € 937.9 million, ie 33.2%, and amounted to € 3,760.6 million compared to € 2,822.7 million last year, while the trade deficit increased by € 473.0 million (ie 44.4%) and amounted to € 1,538.9 million.