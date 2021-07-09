Loris Karius gets frisky with hot babe in Mykonos (video-photo)

Liverpool fans do not have the fondest memories of German goalkeeper Loris Karius’s brief stint at the Reds, but the babes on Mykonos seem to love him quite a bit.

The footballer, who plays for the Bundesliga club Union Berlin, and could have easily been a male model, is enjoying his holidays on the island of the Winds.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper visited the island of the Winds without his beautiful partner, Sophia Tomalla.

But the female temptations in the cosmopolitan of the Cyclades are many and Karius could not resist. As you will see in the exclusive footage of Mykonos Live TV, the German player succumbed to the charm of an ethereal existence which he fondled inside a boat.

In fact, after his partner found out through photos about his fooling around with other women, he made a post on social media where he confirmed that the two were no longer together.