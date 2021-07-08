Mbappé relaxing in Mykonos – Barca’s Pjanic plays football with local kids (photos)

England and Italy will be playing in the Euro 2020 on the weekend, but some football stars are already enjoying their holidays on the Greek cosmopolitan island of Mykonos.

On Monday night, French superstar Kylian Mbappé landed on the island on his private jet to recharge his batteries before what is expected to be a hard pre-season period.

Rumours have the Paris Saint Germain striker in a move to Real Madrid, with compatriot Karim Benzema, also in Mykonos, playing the role of intermediary.

According to reports, Mbappé is staying at Cavo Tagoo and was glad to take a photo with a young fan, while he hung out with Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic, who is also on the island, and former Milan player Marco Borriello.

Pjanic and Boriello even played ball in the sand on a deserted beach of the island with some young locals while in the evening they had dinner at the restaurant of Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae with their friends.