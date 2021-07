6.2 earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia

The quake was at a depth of 102 km

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.

