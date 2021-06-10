Roland Garros: Sakkari lost after a difficult game that lasted 3 hours & 18 minutes

Her opponent found the mental reserves and made two big come backs to get the victory and the qualification

Maria Sakkari, after a great fight, was defeated in the semifinal of Roland Garros by the Czech Barbora Krejjikova with 2-1 despite having a significant lead in all three sets.

The Greek tennis player got so close to first final in Grand Slam in her career, but although she had the opportunities she did not take them and at this level every mistake costs dearly.

While she won the second 4-3, and was leading 3-1 in the first and third sets, Maria could not go for the “kill”.

Her opponent found the mental reserves and made two big come backs to get the victory and the qualification.

Sakkari’s dream of participating in a Grand Slam final is over for now but the road to is wide open for her.

See Also:

Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra