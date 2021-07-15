Russia resumes flights to Greece from July 24

Russia is resuming regular flights to various countries on July 24, including Greece, France, and the Czech Republic, the competent authority on the control of the Covid pandemic said.

In particular, Russia is increasing the number of regular flights to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Lebanon, Croatia, and Ethiopia.

There will be seven flights a week from Moscow to Greece and specifically to Thessaloniki and Heraklion. Russia is currently resuming air connections with 48 countries.

The state body responsible for dealing with the pandemic recommends that Russian citizens be vaccinated before leaving for abroad.

Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation had earlier said that travel abroad was a matter of personal responsibility and that foreign countries had no obligation to provide medical care to Russians who would become infected on their territory. However, as she said, some countries have already stated that they are ready to accept Russian tourists who have been vaccinated with Russian vaccines.

