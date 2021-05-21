Russian Military ad vs. ‘Woke, Emasculated’ US – ‘Holy Crap’: Sen. Cruz Reacts To Video Comparison

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 21, 2021

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz reacted to a video Thursday comparing a Russian army advertisement to one recently aired by the U.S. Army.

“Holy crap,” Cruz tweeted. “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

 

The video, posted by @Pardes Selsh, shows chiseled, sculpted Russian soldiers getting out of bed, marching, doing pushups, jumping out of planes, and aiming guns. It then cuts to the U.S. Army’s advertisement– a cartoon describing how a girl raised by two moms answered her calling by joining the United States Army.

Comments on the YouTube video of the US military recruitment ad have been disabled.

source dailycaller.com

