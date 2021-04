Sakkari out of the Miami Open after 2-1 loss to Canada’s Andreescu

The Greek climbed to 20 in the world ranking

Maria Sakkari ended her run in the Miami Open after losing on Friday morning (Greek time) to world No.9 Bianca Andreescu from Canada.

Andreescu edged out the Greek champion, who stunned world No.2 Naomi Osaka (2-0), in 2 sets to 1 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (4). The Canadian will play against No. 1 in the world, Ashley Barty, in the final.

This was the 10th defeat in 12 semifinals for Maria Sakkari who on Monday returns to No. 20 in the world, equalising her record.

also read

Tens killed in shocking train crash in Taiwan (video)