Seven firefighters in Crete laid off for refusing to get vaccinated

They will be replaced with other colleagues

Seven firefighters of the 3rd Special Disaster Units (EMAK) of Crete have been let go for refusing to get vaccinated by order of the Headquarters of the Fire Brigade.

Three new colleagues will replace them, while the remaining 4 vacancies will be filled in the near future.

As creta24 has revealed, the decision for the mandatory vaccination of the employees serving in the Special Disaster Management Units was issued on 18 May.

According to the decision, in the context of the need to limit the coronavirus pandemic, due to the special working conditions and to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the services, it is deemed necessary for all uniformed members of the Fire Brigade units to be fully vaccinated.

also read

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Thebes

Brothel workers in Crete fined for violating Covid-19 rules