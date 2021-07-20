Turkish President Erdogan provocatively announces the re-opening of part of Famagusta

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his latest provocative move announced the partial opening of Famagusta during his official visit to the pseudo-state. He clarified that 3.5% of the city which was a militarized area is opening, while he invited the Greek Cypriots to take back their properties.

According to SKAI TV, the area will be demilitarised and the properties will be returned to their owners through the Commission they have set up.

The announcement concerns a very small area of ​​the occupied city, covering a few houses, however, as it was stated by the leader of the occupied part of Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, and Erdogan, it is the beginning of a new life in Varosha. The Turkish President argued that the opening of the area would be done with respect for the rights of the owners.

During his inflammatory speech, the Turkish president, in the presence of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, called on the Greek Cypriots to apply to the commission set up by the Pseudo-state to take back their property, provided they recognise the Turkish Cypriot administration.

Referring to the Greek Cypriots elsewhere in his speech, Tayyip Erdogan said that “even today we see some people longing for massacres like those that took place before 1974”. The Greek Cypriots “are not honest with us,” he added.

The Turkish president spoke about the enemies of the Turkish Cypriots, noting that “all of them will talk today about Cyprus. We will listen to them,” he said, “but we do not care what they say.” He also attacked the European Union, saying “we will not take their advice. We will do what we have to do,” he stressed and reiterated his theory for two states in Cyprus.

The former resort suburb of Famagusta was abandoned and declared a buffer zone between the communities of the island after the Turkish military invaded in 1974.

