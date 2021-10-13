Several killed in arrow attack in Norway

Police say it’s too early to answer the question of whether it was a terror attack

A major police operation is underway in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg after a “bow and arrow” incident that the police described as serious.

Several people have been killed and a number of others have been injured in a “bow and arrow” attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday night, police said. The suspect has been arrested, but the police have yet to reveal his identity, age, and motive.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are more injured and dead after the incident. The injured have been taken to hospital”, says police station chief Øyvind Aas in Drammen

The law enforcement believes the perpetrator acted alone but referred to the incident as very “serious”.

