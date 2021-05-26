Shock in Cyprus: Cocaine was found in the blood of a 5-year-old!

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and detained because cocaine was found in the body of his 5-year-old child.

The case was revealed when on May 21 the parents of the 5-year-old child, foreigners living in Cyprus, asked a chemist in Limassol to have tests on their minor children. That’s then cocaine was found in a child’s body.

The chemist urged the parents to file a complaint with the Police, but they did not do so.

The case reached the Police on Monday, May 24.

The father was arrested while an arrest warrant was issued against the mother and she is wanted, after according to the police spokesman Christos Andreou, she escaped abroad on Sunday with the children.

The 45-year-old is being investigated for possession, use and supply of a controlled drug of class A and abuse of a child under 16 years of age.