See joint Greek-US military exercise (impressive video-photos)

Greek and US military forces conducted joint exercises as part of the wider network of international activities with allied countries. The military drills were planned, coordinated, and carried out under the auspices of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

The bilateral exercise of Greece and the USA was completed under the name “Centaur Response 21” which took place at the Tank Shooting Range with Petrochori Xanthi of the Armed Forces of Greece and the USA.

The above exercise took place from Monday 17 to Tuesday 25 May 2021, with the Greek side using units of the XXV Armored Brigade, the 71st Airborne Brigade, and the 1st Army Air Brigade (E / P OH-58 KIOWA WAR P AH-64D, E / P CH-47D, E / P UH-1H), while the US military used divisions of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) level battalion with wheeled armoured vehicles HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) Florida and Alabama, USA, as well as personnel from the 104th Logistics Brigade of the United Kingdom Army (Alexandroupolis Port Area).

“A stronger and more secure Greece is crucial to US interests and we look forward to taking our alliance to the next level, under the Biden-Harris administration, and promoting security in NATO’s critical southeastern wing,” US Ambassador to Athens, Jeffrey Pyatt said.