Son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sentenced to six months for stabbing his neighbour

The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea deal from an Orange County judge. The sentence was stayed until Jan. 7 so that Abdul-Jabbar can apply for home confinement instead of incarceration, the DA’s office said.

Probation officials will decide whether he will be permitted home confinement.

more at npr.org

also read

Tsitsipas ‘strikes’ again: “Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be the next James Bond”

Pornhub surpasses Amazon and Netflix in web traffic, study finds