Stefanos Tsitsipas dedicates Lyon Open title to an 11-year-old Japanese girl

After winning the Lyon Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas decided to dedicate the title to someone special and fans also applauded him for his noble action. The Greek player dedicated his trophy to an 11-year-old Japanese girl, Reiko. She lost her mother three years ago and Tsitsipas surely wanted to make her a little bit happy.

Tsitsipas will be traveling to Japan in July for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Hoping to make things better for Reiko, he expressed his desire to meet her on his trip to Japan.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: “I dedicate my 7th title to Reiko, a little girl from Japan, with whom we exchange letters in the old traditional way. Reiko lost her mother, who was a tennis coach at the age of 8, 3 years ago, and is currently suffering from depression and is in hospital with her father who supports and helps her on a daily basis, I have sent her many messages, I have spoken to her and this victory is dedicated to her. I hope in Tokyo this year to be able to meet her and spend some time with her. She is suffering a lot at the moment, so I will try in my own way, with my own work to make things better.”