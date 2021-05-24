Greek woman, 48, suffers blood clot after taking Johnson & Johnson Covid jab

A 48-year-old woman from Thebes suffered thrombosis after being vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid jab. The incident was reported by the woman’s sister, who was interviewed on MEGAChannel.

It is the fourth case in a short time, following three incidents in Crete raising concerns of the side effects of the vaccine.

The National Organization for Medicines in Greece (EOF) reached a provisional conclusion on the three cases of thrombosis in Crete after the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the scientists concluding a possible correlation of the vaccine in two of the three blood clot cases of the 35-year-old man and the 44-year-old woman who are being treated at the Heraklion University Hospital.

The sister of the 48-year-old woman, who suffers from mobility problems, said she was in stable condition at the moment.

Professor of Pulmonology – Intensive Care, Theodoros Vasilakopoulos, who also spoke on the morning TV current affairs show, stressed that “a person with reduced mobility is a key candidate for thrombosis” and added: “All people with mobility problems have an increased risk of thrombosis.”

also read

Pop star Dua Lipa slams group over full-page ad in NY Times calling her anti-Semitic on Palestine issue