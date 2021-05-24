Pop star Dua Lipa slams group over full-page ad in NY Times calling her anti-Semitic on Palestine issue

The group responded by saying that they are exposing her hatred of the Jews

Dua Lipa has slammed an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her anti-Semitic for supporting Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

In the ad, Dua, 25, and models Gigi and Bella Hadid were named by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, as three ‘mega influencers’ who have ‘accused Israel of ethnic cleansing’ and ‘vilified the Jewish state’.

Dua – who is dating the Hadid sisters’ brother Anwar – released a statement condemning the ad which she said contained ‘blatant misrepresentations of who I am’.

She wrote: ‘I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network.

‘This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.

In response to Dua’s post, a spokesperson The World Values Network released a statement that read: ‘I could not be more proud of our ad in the New York Times which called out Dua Lipa and the Hadid sisters for their despicable hatred toward Israel and the gross defamation of calling the only democracy in the Middle East an apartheid state.

‘Dua Lipa is throwing tantrums on social media. It seems she can dish out the anti-Semitic hatred, but freaks out when called out for her bias and bigotry. She should learn that when the Jews say Never Again, they mean it.

‘We will not allow the Jewish people to be demonized by the likes of Dua Lipa. Let her overcome her absolutely irrational hate.’

more at dailymail.co.uk