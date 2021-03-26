Stunning Karolina is on ‘fire’ in Italy (photos)

The Russian beauty is out of this world

Karolina Sevastyanova, the Russian Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics is relaxing in the Italian Riviera.

The 25-year-old beauty struck some revealing poses during her brief break which she shared on her social media with her her 600+K followers.

Born in Kiev, Karolina had a successful career in rhythmic gymnastics, winning the gold medal in the group at the 2012 Olympic Games, and in the same year, she became a European champion.

The stunning beauty could go unnoticed by the media, as in February 2015 she became the cover on MAXIM magazine, while she was voted the most beautiful athlete from the countries of the former Soviet Union who took part in the Games.

In the past, she was in a relationship with the Russian hockey star, Alexander Ovechkin.

