Temperatures to rise across Greece

The temperature across Greece will be rising again from tomorrow, after a temporary drop today, with the maximum levels forecast to reach up to 38-39 degrees on the mainland. Local rains in the northern and central mountainous parts of the country are also forecast during the hot hours of the day.

According to the meteo of the National Observatory of Athens, on Tuesday sunshine is forecast with high temperatures, while at noon and in the afternoon local clouds are expected to cover the central and northern mountains, where there is a possibility of local showers or isolated thunderstorms.

The temperature will range from 21 to 35 degrees in Northern Greece (in Western Macedonia from 17 to 33 degrees), 23 to 37 degrees in Central and Southern Greece (in Thessaly up to 39 degrees), 20 to 38 degrees in Western Greece (in Epirus up to 34 degrees), 24 to 34 degrees in the Cyclades and up to 36-37 degrees in Crete, 24 to 35 degrees in the islands of the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

also read

Justin Bieber and his 70-year-old Greek fisherman “friend” in Milos (photos)

British influencer says he is trans-racial and identifies as Korean

NBA legend Magic Johnson shares magical moments from his Greek holidays (photos-videos)

The Aegean will see northerly winds weak to moderate 3-4 Beaufort and in the Southeast Aegean from northwesterly directions moderate 4-5 Beaufort and locally strong 6 Beaufort, while in the Ionian from variable directions weak and locally almost moderate 4 Beaufort.

Attica will also be affected with the temperature ranging from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius, but in the north and east, it will be 2-3 degrees lower. The winds will blow from variable directions weak and in the east from north directions weak and temporarily almost moderate 4 Beaufort.