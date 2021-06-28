NBA legend Magic Johnson shares magical moments from his Greek holidays (photos-videos)

Basketball legend Magic Johnson is continuing his vacations in Greece and is sharing the country’s natural beauties and historical sites with his millions of social media followers.

Magic is charmed by the Ionian Islands which he has been sailing around for the past 3 days.

The NBA legend, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be having a great time in Greece, and he does not stop advertising the beauties of the islands he visits on his social media accounts.

Posting photos and videos of the places he visits, Magic Johnson openly admits that he is having a great time: “I’m really enjoying my time in Greece! Today Cookie and I visited a monastery built in 1770 and a chapel on an island, only reachable by boat, where people can come to get married,” reads the caption of a post.

I’m really enjoying my time in Greece! Today Cookie and I visited a monastery built in 1770 and a chapel on an island, only reachable by boat, where people can come to get married. pic.twitter.com/hcQHiC8zMg — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 26, 2021

A beautiful day Ithaca! pic.twitter.com/5gNmIOimLJ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 26, 2021

The NBA legend seems to be set to make his millions of followers envious of his holidays as he uploaded not only videos of the wonderful landscape on his morning walk, but also photos of the delicious dishes he is tasting, such as a delicious fish served to him in Corfu.

Last night we had the most unbelievable fish, fresh grouper caught the same day, from Avli Restaurant Corfu. It was amazing!! pic.twitter.com/eZzE6xTirz — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 25, 2021

