British influencer says he is trans-racial and identifies as Korean

He was lampooned by many on social media

White British influencer Oli London has announced that he’s now trans-racial and identifies as Korean having undergone surgery to make him look Asian.

Many took to social media accusing him of appropriating the South Korean identity and trivializing a foreign culture. In an Instagram post, he stated that his pronouns were “they/them/Korean/Jimin,” referring to K-Pop star and BTS member Park Ji-Min.

London has undergone more than 15 surgeries in his effort to look like a K-pop star, according to the Daily Mail.

“I do identify as Korean,” London said in a YouTube video on Monday. “This is my choice, my decision. It’s not hurting anyone.”

The British influencer tweeted on June 18 that he is a nonbinary person who identifies as Korean, stating that, in addition to “they/them,” he will also use “kor/ean.”

“This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean,” London said in the tweet.

feature image credit Oli London YouTube channel

