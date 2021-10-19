The Countries with the Most Satellites in Space (infographic)

While many people find the idea of the U.S. military deploying a space force exciting and futuristic, one group had a bone to pick with President Donald Trump when he made the United States Space Force an independent service in late 2019.

The Union of Concerned Scientists has called on the president to reconsider his plans and warm up to the idea of space as a place where different nations coexist peacefully instead of a place where war takes place. The science advocacy group with an extensive satellite database, pointed out that military activity was only a minor part of all things happening in space. Instead, the group claimed that space was in fact a place with a history of people working together beyond national interests.

Data from the group’s database backs up this claim. Out of the 2,666 satellites listed as active, only 339 have military uses. While the U.S. is the country with the most satellites in space (1,308), multinational cooperations come in third place.

