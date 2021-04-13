The Largest Militaries in the World (infographic)

When it comes to pure manpower, no country in the world comes close to China. According to Global Firepower estimates, the People’s Republic currently has roughly 2.19 million active military personnel at its disposal. With far fewer in second and third place are India and the United States with 1.45 and 1.40 million, respectively.

North Korea and Russia are the only other countries with more than one million in manpower. Iran, seemingly on the brink of war with the United States throughout the Trump administration (and at various other points in time), is in eighth place, with 525 thousand.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista