The new vehicles the Greek police force obtained

28 more vehicles were added to the fleet of the Greek Police, of which 20 are passenger vehicles, 2 motorcycles, and 6 agricultural trucks.

The vehicles were acquired through co-financing of the European Immigration and Integration Asylum Fund 2014-2020, the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020, and through a grant from the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

Ten passenger cars, free-color, 10 passenger vehicles, free-color, for the transport of fewer than 10 people, 2 motorcycles, official colour and 6 rural-type trucks, conventional color were obtained.

Of these, 19 are intended to cover the security and operation needs of pre-departure detention centres, one was commissioned for the needs of the Department of Detention Facilities and Returns of the Immigration Management Directorate, while the 2 motorcycles are intended for the Piraeus Police Directorate. The rest will be given to meet the needs of the Police Force.

In 2020 the Greek Police implemented one of the largest armaments programs upgrades, receiving 1,453 new vehicles, while recently an additional 326 vehicles were also added to the fleet.

