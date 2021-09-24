The unique, yet little-known, archaeological sites of eastern Attica

Very close to Athens and the Acropolis, visitors can find some little-known but fascinating ancient sites; the archaeological sites of eastern Attica are right here waiting to be discovered. Within less than an hour from Athens, you can really get a glimpse of what life in ancient Greece was like while enjoying nature. Therefore, it is well worth taking a day to visit one or more of the following archaeological sites.

Amphiareio archaeological site, Oropos

Located about 45 km from Athens, on the way to Kalamos, the archaeological site is of Amphiareio is not visible from the road. The only sign of its presence could be said to be a fence on the right side of the road. But if you stop and take a look from above, you’ll see a green pine-clad little valley.

Located on the banks of a stream, since the end of the 5th century BC, Amphiareio used to be an oracle. Interestingly, it was not dedicated to any of the Twelve Olympians but to Amphiaraos. The latter was a Greek mythological hero who participated – by deception and without meaning to – in the attack on Thebes (described in detail in Aeschylus’ “Seven against Thebes”). According to myth, Zeus raised a thunderbolt, opening a ravine that swallowed Amphiaraοs and his chariot up completely, sparing him from death and making him immortal. Amphiaraos, a subterranean god and seer, was also worshipped as a physician and was thought to be the “Second Asclepius”. That is why his sanctuary in Oropos, apart from being an oracle, also featured a sanatorium.

