This is how much F1 drivers earn (list)

If there is one thing that proves to be of great public interest to the fans of F1, apart from their great passion for the sport, and the performance of Formula 1 drivers on the track, is their heroes’ bank accounts!

Thus, from time to time, various lists emerge that once concern their properties, their sponsors, or, as now, the salaries they receive from their teams.

A detailed list published in the Independent with the salaries of F1 drivers:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – € 25.0 million

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – € 21.0 million

3. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – € 18.0 million

4. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – € 13.0 million

5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – € 13.0 million

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – € 10.0 million

7. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – € 8.2 million

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – € 8.2 million

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – € 8.2 million

10. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) – € 8.2 million

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – € 7.0 million

12. Lando Norris (McLaren) – € 5.0 million

13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – € 5.0 million

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) – € 5.0 million

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) – € 850,000

16. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – € 850,000

17. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) – € 850,000

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – € 850,000

19. George Russell (Williams) – € 850,000

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – € 450,000

